Yandex to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 28th

MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) today announced it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company's results for the first quarter.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time)

Webcast (most recommended option to listen the call)

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nh557czy

Live Call

We recommend using the dial-in option only if you plan to ask questions. In this case please dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time (using dial-in number and passcode stated below) and clearly state the information requested after the tone.

US: +1 646 741 3167

UK/International: +44 (0) 207 192 8338

Russia: 8 10 800 2114 4011

Passcode: 3484232

Replay

US: +1 917 677 7532

UK/International: +44 (0) 844 571 8951

Russia: +7 495 249 9138

Passcode: 3484232

Available until May 5, 2020

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX:YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has 36 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.

More information on Yandex can be found at https://yandex.com/company/ .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Yulia Gerasimova

Phone: +7 495 974-35-38

E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Media Relations

Ilya Grabovskiy

Phone: +7 495 739-70-00

E-mail: pr@yandex-team.ru



