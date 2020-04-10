Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Industry

New Study On “Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Market overview

As seen from the market viewpoint, the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market report presents the overview of the market profile. The brief overview of the market profile along with the definition, explanation and other aspects of the market. The manufacturing technology and the applications of the product/service is also mentioned in the market report. The analysts presented the global forecast of the product/service market to grow at the CAGR of during the period of 2020-2026. The report also covers the present scenario and the growth prospects and calculates the market size and also considers the new installations, shipments, and other aftermarket services. The effectiveness of the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market with the growth factors during the forecast period.

Try Free Sample of Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5136009-global-building-information-modeling-bim-software-market-size

Key players

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk, Inc, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems, Inc, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., RIB Software AG, Robert Mcneel & Associates, Siemens, AVEVA Group, Oracle Aconex, Beck Technology, Innovaya, IES, Hongye Technology, Explorer Software, Lubansoft, Glodon, YJK Building Software, Tangent

All the key players in the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market have been spotted and analysis has been done that is penetrating the market. The analysis of the top players in the market and a split of the market based on the product type and applications/end industries is also mentioned in the report.

Method of research

The Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market aims at reaching an objective that showcases the influence of the factors during the forecast period. The market is examined using various research approaches that form Porter’s Five Force Model. Moreover, another method called the SWOT analysis is also carried out that helps to identify and underline the main strengths, weaknesses, risks, and opportunities.

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Enquire on Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5136009-global-building-information-modeling-bim-software-market-size

Some points from table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Autodesk, Inc

13.1.1 Autodesk, Inc Company Details

13.1.2 Autodesk, Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Autodesk, Inc Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

13.1.4 Autodesk, Inc Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Autodesk, Inc Recent Development

13.2 Nemetschek AG

13.2.1 Nemetschek AG Company Details

13.2.2 Nemetschek AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Nemetschek AG Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

13.2.4 Nemetschek AG Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Nemetschek AG Recent Development

13.3 Bentley Systems, Inc

13.3.1 Bentley Systems, Inc Company Details

13.3.2 Bentley Systems, Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Bentley Systems, Inc Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

13.3.4 Bentley Systems, Inc Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Bentley Systems, Inc Recent Development

13.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd

13.4.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Company Details

13.4.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

13.4.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Development

13.5 Dassault Systemes S.A.

13.5.1 Dassault Systemes S.A. Company Details

13.5.2 Dassault Systemes S.A. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Dassault Systemes S.A. Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

13.5.4 Dassault Systemes S.A. Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. Recent Development

13.6 RIB Software AG

13.7 Robert Mcneel & Associates

13.8 Siemens

13.9 AVEVA Group

13.9.1 AVEVA Group Company Details

13.9.2 AVEVA Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 AVEVA Group Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

13.9.4 AVEVA Group Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 AVEVA Group Recent Development

13.10 Oracle Aconex

13.11 Beck Technology

13.12 Innovaya

13.13 IES

13.14 Hongye Technology

13.15 Explorer Software

13.16 Lubansoft

13.17 Glodon

13.18 YJK Building Software

13.19 Tangent

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

For Detailed Reading of Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Research Report 2020 @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5136009-global-building-information-modeling-bim-software-market-size

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.