There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,058 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Kenya: World Health Organization (WHO) Case Management Training on COVID-19 in Kenya

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/44zDyDRpupc

Watch a video on WHO case management training on COVID-19: Kenya.

Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/2UVitSa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.