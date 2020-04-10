Coronavirus - Chad: Event Tracking Tool - COVID-19, Provinces of Mayo - Kebbi Ouest and Logone Oriental - Report #3

The purpose of the Event Tracking Tool is to gather and provide up-to-date information on events related to COVID-19 affecting population movements, recorded at entry points as well as DTM Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This report presents information on changes in the situation of persons confined at the Koutéré and Pobame entry points, respectively located in the département of Monts de Lam (province of Mayo-Kebbi Ouest) and département of Léré (province of Logone Oriental), as of 09 April 2020.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.