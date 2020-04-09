Fauena Susana Laulu reappointed to lead DBS

SAMOA, April 9 - GOV. PRESS SECRETARIAT; Cabinet has approved the re- appointment of Fauena Susana Laulu as Chief Executive Officer of the Development Bank of Samoa for the next three years.

This will be her third tenure in office.

Fauena has worked for DBS for over a decade including 3 years as Deputy CEO to oversee operations and functions of Finance, Administration, MIS and Property Divisions prior to 2014.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of the South Pacific and an Executive of the Samoa Institute of Accountants.

She has previously worked as Financial Comptroller with BOC Samoa and Assistant Manager for Lesa ma Penn Accounting Firm.