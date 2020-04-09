Conformis to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) today announced that, due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak and governmental restrictions limiting the number of people who may gather together, and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees and communities, its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, to be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, has been changed to a virtual meeting. Stockholders will be able to participate in this year’s Annual Meeting only via the virtual meeting.



Stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder at the close of business on February 27, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the stockholder’s bank, broker or nominee as of such record date.

The Annual Meeting will be accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CFMS2020 (the “Annual Meeting Website”). To access, participate in, and vote at the Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting Website. Those without a control number may attend as guests of the meeting, but will not have the option to vote or ask questions during the virtual meeting.

Further information regarding the change to the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 9, 2020.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

All stockholders - whether attending the Annual Meeting or not - are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders may also vote online during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting Website.

We intend to resume our historical practice of holding an in-person meeting next year.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient's unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals. In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

CONTACT: Investor contact ir@conformis.com (781) 374-5598



