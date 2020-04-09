Jazz Rock Supergroup MANDOKI SOULMATES Say “THANK YOU" To The COVID-19 Helpers With Their New Single!

Mandoki Soulmates - Thank You

As the world continues to be consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mandoki Soulmates mastermind and leader Leslie Mandoki has found inspiration and a new spark of hope amidst the chaos. He has penned a powerful new song in appreciation for the heroes who have emerged in this global crisis, the nurses, doctors, and other health care providers as well as the grocery store clerks and food delivery personnel who have stepped up to serve their communities. The new song, entitled simply "Thank You," expresses so clearly the feelings of gratitude many of us have felt in these troubled times. Mandoki explains, "As an artist, I feel it is my duty to contemplate ideas for a better world. Now, like so many of us, I suddenly have the time. Let us grab this uncommon moment of pause together and take a new approach to the problems of the world. And let's take a hard look at who this crisis is casting in a heroic light, and who comes out the villain."The song is being released through the Purple Pyramid imprint of indie giant Cleopatra Records, Inc. and is Mandoki Soulmate's first release in the recently inked partnership with the L.A.-based label. Additional releases are set to follow later this year.



