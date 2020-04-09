Jazz Rock Supergroup MANDOKI SOULMATES Say “THANK YOU" To The COVID-19 Helpers With Their New Single!
The song is being released through the Purple Pyramid imprint of indie giant Cleopatra Records, Inc. and is Mandoki Soulmate’s first release in the recently inked partnership with the L.A.-based label. Additional releases are set to follow later this year.
Stream the song here: https://orcd.co/mandoki-soulmates-thank-you
Read the complete essay written by Leslie Mandoki to complement the single: http://cleorecs.com/home/mandoki-soulmates-thank-you/
Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com
Follow PURPLE PYRAMID @
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Purple Pyramid Store
Facebook @PurplePyramidRecords
https://www.facebook.com/PurplePyramidRecords/
Instagram @Purple.pyramid
https://www.instagram.com/purple.pyramid/
Twitter @PurplePyramid1
https://twitter.com/PurplePyramid1
Youtube @ Purple Pyramid
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwiCec6bS6mX3c7dpitfYRQ
Purple Pyramid Store @
https://cleorecs.com/store/product-category/record-label/purple-pyramid/
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.