There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,013 in the last 365 days.

Jazz Rock Supergroup MANDOKI SOULMATES Say “THANK YOU" To The COVID-19 Helpers With Their New Single!

Mandoki Soulmates - Thank You Cover

Mandoki Soulmates - Thank You

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world continues to be consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mandoki Soulmates mastermind and leader Leslie Mandoki has found inspiration and a new spark of hope amidst the chaos. He has penned a powerful new song in appreciation for the heroes who have emerged in this global crisis, the nurses, doctors, and other health care providers as well as the grocery store clerks and food delivery personnel who have stepped up to serve their communities. The new song, entitled simply “Thank You,” expresses so clearly the feelings of gratitude many of us have felt in these troubled times. Mandoki explains, “As an artist, I feel it is my duty to contemplate ideas for a better world. Now, like so many of us, I suddenly have the time. Let us grab this uncommon moment of pause together and take a new approach to the problems of the world. And let’s take a hard look at who this crisis is casting in a heroic light, and who comes out the villain.”

The song is being released through the Purple Pyramid imprint of indie giant Cleopatra Records, Inc. and is Mandoki Soulmate’s first release in the recently inked partnership with the L.A.-based label. Additional releases are set to follow later this year.

Stream the song here: https://orcd.co/mandoki-soulmates-thank-you

Read the complete essay written by Leslie Mandoki to complement the single: http://cleorecs.com/home/mandoki-soulmates-thank-you/

Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com

Follow PURPLE PYRAMID @
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Purple Pyramid Store
Facebook @PurplePyramidRecords
https://www.facebook.com/PurplePyramidRecords/
Instagram @Purple.pyramid
https://www.instagram.com/purple.pyramid/
Twitter @PurplePyramid1
https://twitter.com/PurplePyramid1
Youtube @ Purple Pyramid
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwiCec6bS6mX3c7dpitfYRQ
Purple Pyramid Store @
https://cleorecs.com/store/product-category/record-label/purple-pyramid/

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.