There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,013 in the last 365 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2020 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2020 totaled $95.2 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $50.8 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $44.4 billion.

As of the date of this filing, firm-wide year-to-date net client cash flows are positive. We are providing this interim update on cash flows in light of recent market volatility and increased client and prospect inquiries about the recent demand for our investment strategies. We will provide more detail and an update on year-to-date client cash flows with our first quarter earnings reporting.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY    
     
As of March 31, 2020 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $16,542  
Global Discovery 764  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 9,273  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,112  
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 1,489  
Non-U.S. Growth 18,423  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 2,112  
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 2,355  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,618  
International Value Team    
International Value 15,895  
Global Value Team    
Global Value 13,691  
Select Equity 10  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 377  
Credit Team    
High Income 3,252  
Developing World Team    
Developing World 3,366  
Thematic Team    
Thematic 1,281  
     
Other Assets Under Management2 664  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $95,224  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com 
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.