SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WLTW, TCO, GCAP and EQM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Aon plc (“AON”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of AON for each share of WLTW that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $203.00 based upon AON’s April 8, 2020 closing price of $187.96. If you own WLTW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/willis-towers-watson-plc/

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by rival shopping mall firm, Simon Property Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TCO shareholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of TCO common stock that they own. If you own TCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/taubman-centers-inc/

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. (“INTL”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash for each share of GCAP common stock that they own. If you own GCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gain-capital-holdings-inc/

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the partnership by Equitrans Midstream Corporation (“ETRN”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, EQM unitholders will receive 2.44 shares of ETRN common stock for each unit of EQM they own, representing implied per-unit merger consideration of $14.30 based upon ETRN’s April 8, 2020 closing price of $5.86. If you are a unitholder of EQM and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/eqm-midstream-partners-lp/



