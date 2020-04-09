Chembio Diagnostics and Stony Brook Medicine Collaborate to Identify Coronavirus Survivors

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced its DPP COVID-19 serological point-of-care test for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies has been selected for use in a Stony Brook Medicine effort to recruit patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection. The study is intended to determine if convalescent blood plasma, the plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19, can help treat hospitalized patients with active COVID-19 infection. In early April, Stony Brook University Hospital received FDA approval to offer convalescent blood plasma treatment to its patients through a randomized, controlled study and is expected to enroll up to 500 patients from the Long Island area. The Chembio DPP COVID-19 test is being used to confirm that patients were infected with COVID-19 and now have adequate levels of IgG antibodies to make them eligible to donate convalescent plasma.



“We are fast-tracking this large-scale clinical trial, as every second counts when seeking lifesaving treatment for these critically ill patients,” said Elliott Bennett-Guerrero, MD, Medical Director, Perioperative Quality and Patient Safety and Professor and Vice Chair, Clinical Research and Innovation, Department of Anesthesiology at Stony Brook Medicine. “The study will assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma versus standard plasma in hospitalized adult patients with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.”

“Our collaboration with Stony Brook Medicine on this important study represents the next step in our COVID-19 initiative, which includes our earlier receipt of authorization to market and sell the DPP COVID-19 IgM and IgG assay system in the United States through the FDA notification process,” stated Javan Esfandiari, Executive Vice President and Chief Science & Technology Officer of Chembio. “We are pleased that our unique and proprietary DPP technology, which can separately and simultaneously detect and measure IgM and IgG antibodies specific to COVID-19, is the assay of choice for Stony Brook Medicine.”

“Our patented technology uses one of two analyzers produced by Chembio, known as MR1 and MR2, to read the test results for both IgM and IgG antibodies from finger stick blood in 15 minutes and gives a numerical result related to the amount of antibody in the sample,” said Esfandiari. “This eliminates the individual subjectivity of results and increases the sensitivity and specificity of the test.”

