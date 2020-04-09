THL Credit, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) (the “Company"), announced today that it will report its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and its business outlook on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (877) 375-9141 (domestic) or (253) 237-1151 (international) and use passcode 7997284. The Company will also broadcast the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of its website at www.THLCreditBDC.com. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through May 18, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 7997284. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website.

About THL Credit, Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through directly originated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, the Company also makes second lien, subordinated, or mezzanine debt investments, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities and direct equity co-investments. The Company targets investments primarily in middle market companies with annual EBITDA generally between $5 million and $25 million that require capital for growth and acquisitions. The Company is headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. The Company’s investment activities are managed by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC is a leading alternative credit manager formed by the combination of THL Credit Advisors LLC with the private credit operations of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, which acquired THL Credit Advisors LLC on January 31, 2020. For more information on THL Credit, Inc., please visit www.THLCreditBDC.com. For more information on First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC, please visit www.feac.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect various assumptions by the Company concerning anticipated results and are not guarantees of future performance. The accuracy of such statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that, in some ways, are beyond management’s control, including the factors described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

THL Credit, Inc.

Lauren Vieira

(617) 790-6070

lvieira@thlcredit.com

Media Contact:

Emily Meringolo

(646) 502-3559

emeringolo@stantonprm.com



