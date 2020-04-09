TELUS Health enables 26,000 Canadian family doctors to seamlessly conduct virtual consults with their patients to reduce exposure to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- EMR Virtual Visits technology is now available at no additional cost to physicians using TELUS Health platforms in Alberta



CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Health has announced the launch of EMR Virtual Visits, technology that enables 26,000 Canadian family doctors to conduct video consultations with their patients and seamlessly integrate this functionality into its electronic medical records (EMRs) offering. The development of this virtual video functionality has been accelerated in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, now that physicians in Alberta and across the country can use virtual care fee codes. Offered as a free service for the first four months, this new feature allows physicians to virtually support their own roster of patients while maintaining continuity of care and fully up-to-date health records.

“A secure and integrated way to connect with our patients is exactly what we need right now,” says Dr. Jagdeep Badhesha, Calgary family physician, “With so much uncertainty during this pandemic, it gives me confidence knowing I can see my patients virtually and support the continuity of their care while keeping both of us safe from exposure to the virus.”

Virtual Visits empowers physicians to book appointments, conduct video consultations and update patient records all within their EMR. Available from desktop, smartphone or tablet, the fully integrated virtual visit feature is mobile and eliminates the need to switch between multiple digital tools for seamless workflow, easing the burden on physicians and allowing them to focus more of their time on patient care.

“For years, I have been waiting for an EMR that has built-in virtual care solutions. Virtual Visits was easy to learn and simple to use, provided secure, high-quality video conferencing functionality, and was seamlessly integrated into the MedAccess EMR, including scheduling virtual visits for patients,” says Dr. Rod Elford, Calgary family physician. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, innovations such as this will help ensure that our patients, especially those managing chronic illnesses, will continue to receive the care they need, and TELUS Health has made that easier for Alberta’s physicians.“

The intuitive video call interface can be placed side-by-side with the physician’s other EMR features, allowing them to take notes and review patient records at the same time. Meanwhile, patients can open the appointment link from their web browser, whether on their desktop computer or mobile device, and have the video appointment with their primary care physician. The feature offers both full audio and video capabilities, as well as a chat function through which written messages can be exchanged.

“During these unprecedented times, we have been expeditious in our efforts to provide clinicians with the necessary digital tools to use in their own clinical practices to respond to the needs of Albertans while also ensuring the continuity of their care,” says Zainul Mawji, President, TELUS Home Solutions. “The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated TELUS to act swiftly to provide the digital tools that physicians asked for to help them care for their patients remotely during this crisis. We worked around the clock over the past few weeks to enable this EMR-integrated virtual care feature far sooner than anticipated.”

“The AMA welcomes virtual care tools that integrate with physicians' existing EMRs and that allow doctors to provide continuous care to their patients,” said the Alberta Medical Association.

About TELUS Health and Payment Solutions

TELUS Health is a leader in digital health technology solutions such as home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, virtual care, benefits and pharmacy management as well as personal emergency response services. TELUS Health is leveraging the power of technology to improve access to care and revolutionize the flow of health information to create better outcomes for Canadians while facilitating collaboration, efficiency and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and citizens. TELUS Payment Solutions complements our health solutions by delivering secure, industry-compliant payment and lending solutions that connect lenders, payors, insurers, extended health care providers and financial institutions to their customers across Canada.

For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com and www.telus.com/payment-solutions .

