Impacting Students and HBCUs, UNCF Indianapolis Bowl-A-Thon Raises More than $60,000

300 bowlers join together to elevate the power of a college education

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, IN, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To impact local students earning college degrees, the Indianapolis area office of UNCF (United Negro College Fund) conducted its sixteenth annual Bowling for Scholars Bowl-A-Thon March 7 at the Woodland Bowling Alley. The event drew roughly 300 bowlers and raised more than $60,000.

During the past 76 years, UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), advocates for minority higher education and provides more than 10,000 scholarships annually.

Sixty-five bowling teams comprised of corporate sponsors, community organizations, faith institutions, families and friends joined together to help increase the total number of African American college students and graduates.

“The continued support from the community and corporate partners such as UPS is invaluable,” said Andrea Neely, regional development director for UNCF. “It is our responsibility to equip the next generation of leaders with the keys to success—a quality education. Investing today secures better futures for us all.”

The event was supported by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett who is dedicated to opportunity and diversity in the workforce along with backing UNCF’s mission of getting students to and through college. Event sponsors for this year included UPS, Allison Transmission, MHS, Honda, Zink Distributing and more.

To see view photos of the Indianapolis Bowl-A-Thon, please visit UNCF.org/Indianapolis.

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 21 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Mashari Grissom United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-854-0007 mashari.grissom@uncf.org



