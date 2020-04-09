Choose Love For The Workplace™ Launches with a Webinar Series, “Navigating the New Normal”

New Emotional Social Intelligence program using the Choose Love Formula

NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™ announced today a new program, Choose Love For The Workplace™, providing emotional social (ESI) intelligence for leaders and employees.

Choose Love For The Workplace™ will kick off with a free, 3-part webinar series, “Navigating the New Normal”. This course will teach essential life skills needed to adjust to the disruption in the workforce for the coming weeks and months due to the challenges of shelter-in-place and social distancing. Whether you are an essential worker on the front lines, working remotely, unemployed or furloughed, the webinars will help you adapt to the rapid changes in how we do business, how we stay connected, how to cope with an uncertain future.

Navigating the New Normal – 3 Part Webinar Series

Part One: A Time for Courage – April 15 at noon ET

The pandemic plays into our instinctual fear. Our lives have been upended. We have no control over the changes affecting our lives and having no control is a bad feeling. Learn how you can brave the pandemic and take your personal power back.

Part Two: The After Effects of Coronavirus – April 22 at noon ET

Life after the Coronavirus will never be the same. The pandemic is being compared to Pearl Harbor and 9/11. How can you be resilient and even grow through difficult times. Learn about Post Traumatic Growth and how you can learn from this experience and come out stronger.

Part Three: The Choose Love Formula – April 29 at noon ET

Learn a formula that will help you cope with the drastic changes in your work life and personal life. Applying courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion-in-action in your daily life will not only help you through this difficult time but help you thrive.

Register in advance and, if you can, make a donation which will benefit the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. Our Choose Love For Schools™ program is available at no-cost for schools and educators and has been downloaded in all 50 states and in 100 countries.



Choose Love For The Workplace™ teaches organizations how social and emotional intelligence can strengthen interpersonal relationships, foster a more cohesive workforce, and empower individuals and teams with a solution that results in a safer, more peaceful and loving world. It is based on the success of its signature program, Choose Love for School™, a no cost K-Grade 12 social and emotional learning program that uses the Choose Love Formula: Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion-in-Action = Choosing Love.

Choose Love For The Workplace™ was created as an in-house workshop but is now being offered as custom online webinars. Business executives, human resources, and leadership teams can provide this as a resource to overworked employees, employees working remotely or those who have been laid off or furloughed. Organizations need to support employees and look for ways to help customers navigate these waters. Using our strategies will keep you and your team stay positive and resilient.

Business leaders can contact Jerry Alena, National Director of Corporate Development,

203-641-5151 or email jerry @ jesselewischooselove.org for a free consultation.

Learn more by visiting www.chooselovemovement.org.



About The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™

Jesse Lewis, a six-year-old first grader, was a victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy whose action saved the lives of nine classmates. Jesse left behind a message on a household chalkboard, “Nurturing Healing Love” that became the inspiration for his mother, Scarlett, to found the Choose Love Movement™.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™ is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a commitment to reach students, educators and individuals, nationally and internationally, and provide them with a simple, yet profound formula for choosing love. Its signature program, the Choose Love For Schools™, is a no-cost infant/toddler through 12th grade curriculum that contains the simple universal teachings of courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action – the foundational concepts of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). Choose Love For Home™, Choose Love For Communities™, Choose Love For Athletes™ and Choose Love For The Workplace™ are also available.

For more information, please visit www.ChooseLoveMovement.org. Also visit on Facebook, Twitter Instagram or YouTube.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.