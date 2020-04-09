AllSurplus Marketplace Hosts No-Reserve Online Auction Featuring Energy, Transportation, Construction, Mining and Industrial Equipment Assets

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, is pleased to highlight its no-reserve auction event on its newest online auction marketplace, www.AllSurplus.com . Business buyers can find over 150 items listed for sale with no reserve, including energy, transportation, construction, mining and industrial equipment. All auction listings in the event close on April 16, 2020.



“The AllSurplus online auction marketplace helps our sellers quickly generate cash flow for idle assets and helps business buyers acquire assets they can put into production at a reduced cost,” said Jeff Morter, Director of Energy for Liquidity Services. “This no-reserve auction has a large variety of equipment and is perfect for buyers that need to lower their upfront costs on equipment while still finding the breadth of tools, vehicles, hardware, and heavy equipment necessary to run their business.”

Featured assets include:

29 auction listings from Mears Group including backhoe loaders, excavators, dump trucks, crew cabs, digger trucks and box trucks located in Phoenix, AZ.

including backhoe loaders, excavators, dump trucks, crew cabs, digger trucks and box trucks located in Phoenix, AZ. 26’ Hanko’s Vee Workboat with marine grade aluminum hull located in Pascagoula, MS.

with marine grade aluminum hull located in Pascagoula, MS. 63 auction listings in Quintana, Texas for hardware supplies including flagging tape, Hilti tools, beam clamps, shackles, round slings, welding supplies, metal sheaves, rotary pumps, ladders and more.

for hardware supplies including flagging tape, Hilti tools, beam clamps, shackles, round slings, welding supplies, metal sheaves, rotary pumps, ladders and more. 14 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Crew Cabs located in Deer Park, TX.

Interested buyers can view the items through the www.AllSurplus.com marketplace. For further questions, please contact Jeff Morter at jeff.morter@liquidityservices.com or 713-590-1458.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell heavy equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the one of the most experienced and trusted company in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to the surplus assets across Liquidity Services network of marketplaces, all in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com ﻿



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.