Hoyer Calls on Administration to Fully Use Authority to Address Shortages of Critical Resources

“I am alarmed by reports that the Strategic National Stockpile has been depleted, and that states will not receive any additional personal protective equipment from it. Now more than ever, it is clear that the Trump Administration must do what it has refused to do: fully engage the Defense Production Act to address the shortfalls that exist across the nation. There must be an individual who is fully in charge and empowered to marshal the manufacturing resources of the United States by ordering the production of needed equipment, to manage the supply chain, and to distribute supplies based on the facts on the ground rather than on political considerations. States should not be forced to bid against each other for scarce resources or face price gouging. The Administration has the authority to do all of this right now, and it is unconscionable that they have failed to do so. It is past time to act.”