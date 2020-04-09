Mobile Banking Market CAGR Surging at 12.2% to Reach $1,824.7 Million by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for mobile banking is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2026 and will surpass $1,824.7 million by 2026, claims a new research report published by Big Market Research.

As per the published Global Mobile Banking Research Report, the growing demand for personalization and self-service on services and products is a major factor boosting the growth of global mobile banking market. In addition, increase in usage of smart phones allow users to obtain immediate customer assistance. Also, the technological advancements in the banking sector such as getting a personalized real-time customer service and rising number of smartphone users are some other factors driving the market growth. The customers are making use of chatbots and other services, which is ultimately improving consumer engagements. This is allowing banks to gain customer loyalty which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for banks in the global market. However, improper connectivity and non-availability of network infrastructure in emerging economies is expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

The key insights offered in the report include:

1. Market scope, drivers, challenges, market opportunities, product scope, market restraints, and key market players.

2. Complete quantitative and qualitative analysis of trends and market estimation that helps in assessing the future scope of the market.

3. An extensive summary of the market by means of key product standings and prominent players of the market background.

4. Thorough insights about the market based on the revenue, sales, regions and market progress during the forecast period.

5. Current trends, recent developments, and opportunities in the global mobile banking market.

6. Company profiles and market shares of key merchants from 2019 to 2026.

The research report also offers detailed information on the key segments of the global mobile banking industry. The key segments are transaction, platform, and region. By transaction, the report categorizes the market into consumer-to-business and consumer-t-consumer. Based on platform, the industry is classified into iOS, Android, and others. Moreover, this report focuses on the regions including Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, the report outlines the competitive scenarios of different regions to help new entrants, market vendors, and investors to determine developing economies.

Along with this, the report provides information about major key players as well as small players of the hand sanitizer market. Some of these players are American Express Company, BNP Paribas S.A., Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings plc., Crédit Agricole Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Société Générale S.A., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Wells Fargo & Company and others.

The research report presents performance of each player operating in the industry. Furthermore, the study provides an overview of recent developments of each player in the market.

To conclude, this report is a valuable source of information and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Additionally, we endeavor to offer customized reports to fulfill special requirements of our clients, on demand.

