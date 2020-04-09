Decision Lens Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Best Project Management Solution

Decision Lens Accelerate earns prestigious industry recognition

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Lens Inc. today announced that Decision Lens Accelerate was named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Project Management Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.



Similar to a navigation application for planners, the software enables planners to guide organizational planning effectively and efficiently in a continuous manner, while aligning to key strategic objectives, providing visibility across spend portfolios, and optimizing the planned deployment of resources for the greatest throughput of projects and gains in performance.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Decision Lens Accelerate was honored as one of 150 finalists across the 40 business technology categories.

“The 2020 CODiE Award finalists join a long and distinguished history of innovative products and services destined to transform the way we do business. We congratulate all of our finalists and look forward to seeing their impact across the B2B market for years to come,” said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA.

“After working with hundreds of customers across Federal, Commercial, and State organizations, and focusing on their deepest issues around planning, we realized that planning had radically changed from an annual activity, to semi-annual, to quarterly, and now it is really continuous in nature, yet most planners are unable to keep up due to the status quo of manually-based planning processes. Decision Lens Accelerate has been specifically designed to break that logjam,” said Decision Lens CEO John Saaty.



The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business Technology category winners will be announced May 18 during an online winner announcement ceremony .

Details about each finalist are listed at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists .

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

Contact: Adam Boggess

(703) 399-3179

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37221cae-72ed-40d1-8158-40a3926b3e41

2020 SIIA CODiE Finalist Logo identifying a SIIA CODiE Finalist



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.