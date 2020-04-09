InSpire Transpiration Solutions to Present in Virtual Cultivation Workshop Series with Resource Innovation Institute

CEO Adrian Giovenco will discuss energy efficient cultivation practices during the first online workshop for Michigan cultivators

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adrian Giovenco , CEO of InSpire Transpiration Solutions , has been selected to speak during the first online cultivation workshop in a series hosted by Resource Innovation Institute (RII). The inaugural Efficient Yields Cultivation Workshop will focus on energy efficient facility design and optimization for Michigan cultivators, and will take place on April 16 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. EDT via Zoom.“Now more than ever, it is critical for growers and supply chain experts to collaborate in order to learn from each other and lean on each other,” said Giovenco. “I am honored for the opportunity to speak alongside leaders in the cannabis industry and discuss the increasing importance of energy efficient, sustainable practices in cultivation. These are vital considerations for cultivators looking to optimize yields, drive product quality, and plan for future business success.”Adrian Giovenco is a passionate engineer with over a decade of experience working with HVAC and process systems throughout North America. Recognizing a knowledge gap when it came to plant transpiration rates and the impact on controlled environments, he co-founded InSpire Transpiration Solutions. InSpire’s purpose-built HVACD products and services are focused on controlled environment horticulture to optimize product quality. Adrian currently serves on the Resource Innovation Institute Technical Advisory Committee HVAC Working Group.The Efficient Yields Cultivation Workshop Series is hosted by Resource Innovation Institute to share best practices in energy efficiency for cannabis cultivators and their design and construction teams. The first workshop in the series, “Best Practices on Energy Efficient Cultivation Facility Design & Optimization,” is a collaborative virtual workshop tailored for Michigan cultivators. The workshop will include a full program on facility design and optimization featuring five expert panelists, as well as a structured virtual networking portion. Additional workshops in the series will focus on different states across the country and different topics relevant to cultivation.To learn more or to register for the workshop, visit: https://resourceinnovationinstitute.wildapricot.org/event-3741167 ###About InSpire Transpiration SolutionsInSpire Transpiration Solutions provides integrated heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) solutions for indoor and greenhouse horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize revenue, optimize product quality and output, mitigate risk and reduce operating expenses. Leading the way with over 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire is an equipment and controls manufacturer specializing in building large-scale and commercial grow room HVACD systems to deliver precise climate control throughout the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and cannabis science, InSpire partners with clients to meet their specific goals through all phases of commercial controlled environment grow room construction, from design and build to constant commissioning and optimized SOPs required for cannabis facility maintenance. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration



