The Gazprom Neft filling station network introduces online-factoring for goods and services suppliers in settling accounts

The Gazprom Neft filling station network is expanding the range of financing tools available to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) supplying goods and services to filling stations in settling accounts. Thanks to this online-factoring mechanism, network partners can obtain financing for goods and services on delivery, with no lower limit on the minimum amount involved. This online-factoring opportunity is being made available through the GetFinance factoring platform.

Online-factoring is a promising new digital financing tool that makes it possible to evaluate an application swiftly, conclude an agreement and release financing, regardless of the geographic location of the financing organisation, the supplier or the client. All operations are completed remotely, using electronic digital signatures.

“We take our suppliers’ and contractors’ interests into account in building long-term partnerships. These include many SME companies for whom partners’ sustainability and timely fulfilment of contractual financial obligations is particularly important. We have found an effective solution in online-factoring: agreeing and releasing financing takes place in a matter of hours, and there’s no minimum financing limit — which means we can support Gazprom Neft filling station partners, and fine-tune our system for working with suppliers.” Oleg Kuzmenkov Head of the Gazprom Neft filling station network