Church of Scientology fights coronavirus with unique online prevention resource center and free booklets

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help local governments and others spread the message about how to properly maintain personal hygiene and social distancing, the Church of Scientology International has launched an online resource center, www.scientology.org/staywell, in 17 languages consisting of educational booklets and videos. The materials are tools for effective prevention against the coronavirus and can be downloaded and shared for free.

Scientology churches world wide have also taken steps to ensure all its church buildings are protected by implementing an unprecedented routine of cleaning and fogging with high grade sanitizers.

While churches like the Founding Church of Scientology in Washington, DC, have closed their doors to public gatherings, their volunteers continue to reach out to offer vitally needed care to those in need during this coronavirus pandemic time.

The Church’s Volunteer Ministers continue to work from their homes making masks, hygiene kits and offering emotional and spiritual care. Others venture out to give blood, partner with other churches delivering food and other necessities to those in need and offering their sanitizing fog to police departments all the while adhering to social distancing protocols.

Rev. Susan Taylor, National Director of the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response said, “I am amazed at the many ways our volunteers have been able to help those in need and how creative the volunteers have been these last few weeks as they follow the directives from their governors and mayors and the national guidelines. Following the Scientology Volunteer Minister motto, ‘Something can be done about it,’ volunteers continue to reach out to help.

We have found that neither weather disasters nor viruses can keep volunteers from helping. There is always a way to continue and it is a joy to work with volunteers in doing this.”



