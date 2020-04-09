Parliament okays extension of State of Emergency

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 9 - Angolan Parliament Thursday in Luanda unanimously agreed to the extension of the State of Emergency declared by the Head of State, for another 15 days as part of the measures to curb the spread of the convid-19 pandemic in the country. ,

The draft resolution on the extension of the State of Emergency was approved with 176 votes in favour, none against and no abstention.

This was during a tele-conference plenary session of the Parliament presided over by the speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

In its report, the Parliament states that “it is a must to extend the State of Emergency in force in the country, in view of the rise in positive cases of the covid-19 pandemic, to reinforce the health and national security measures aiming at the protection of life".

In a message to the National Assembly, the Head of State stresses that the reasons behind the declaration of State of Emergency remain unchanged and “unfortunately, positive cases of contamination of covid-19 in the country have been confirmed practically every day.”

In this regard, the President says, considering that the situation of public calamity continues unchanged, the exceptional measures of prevention and control of the disease must stay put.

The state of emergency was declared on 25 March by President João Lourenço, being effective from 00h00 of 27 March to 23h59 of 11 April (Saturday), in line with the Constitution.

The coronavirus emerged in China in December 2019 and rapidly spread around the world, having the World Health Organisation declared a situation of pandemic.

Angola has until now recorded 19 positive cases of the pandemic of which two died and two got cured. The remainder patients are receiving medical treatment in Luanda hospitals.

