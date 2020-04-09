SARAMONIC, BENRO, TENBA, MPOW AND SAVAGE INTRODUCE HOME BASE KITS

TWO ESSENTIAL COMMUNICATION TOOLKITS FOR WORKING FROM HOME

WHITE PLAINS, NY, US, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Audio Innovators Saramonic, renowned stabilization company Benro and uncompromising bag manufacturer Tenba (all distributed by MAC Group) along with respected audio company MPOW and leading backdrop company Savage are proud to introduce HOME BASE KITS , created to help make teleconferencing, videoconferencing, VOIP and even regular calls clearer, easier and more productive for all of us dealing with the new #WFH and #OOO reality.Here’s the scenario that so many of us can relate to:We begin another work day… in our kitchen, living room or camped out in our bedroom. The dog is barking. The kids are playing. Someone is vacuuming. The neighbors are having a dance party.Our mobile phones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers are not ideally equipped for the current work from home reality we are dealing with. It’s tough to communicate clearly with all the home life sounds going on around us. Add in multiple co-workers all talking at once from their own home environment combined with all their life sounds, and it is a recipe for frustration and inefficiency. And how are we supposed to present or take notes while our mobile phone or tablet keeps falling over? It can get maddening.This is why the two HOME BASE KITS were created.HOME BASE PERSONAL ($199.00) is an assembled Audio/Video/Telecommunications Kit for working from home or on the go. This kit delivers an ‘all in one’ solution for those needing to telecommute and create content without breaking the bank. It is unique in that it gives you, the telecommuter, the tools to stay connected either with Smartphone, Tablet, Camera or Computer, and in any combination therein. It works with all of the popular video and telecommuting software, including Zoom, Skype, Go to Meeting, Facebook, Instagram, and more.It’s perfect for students, teachers, homeschoolers, telecommuters and freelancers.HOME BASE PROFESSIONAL ($299.00) is an assembled Audio/Video/Telecommunications Kit for professionals working from home or remotely.This kit delivers an ‘all in one’ solution for those needing to telecommute and/or create content while maintaining a polished professional appearance and controlling the appearance of their environment. It is unique in that it gives the professional the tools to stay connected using their Smartphone, Tablet, Camera or Computer, or any combination of these. It includes a 5’x7’ background, ensuring you’re the center of attention regardless of your surroundings or location. It works with all of the popular video and telecommuting software, including Zoom, Skype, Go to Meeting, Facebook, Instagram, and more.It’s perfect for doctors, healthcare workers, religious leaders, lawyers, actors, newscasters, and executives.Both Home Base Personal and Professional Kit include:- Saramonic Vmic Mini, an all-metal, on-camera, cardioid condenser microphone with both, TRS and TRRS output cables for capturing pristine audio with a Mobile Device or Camera.- Benro PP1 Pocket Pod, a tabletop tripod/handgrip for smartphones, Action Cameras, or DSLR/Mirrorless Cameras, providing complete stabilization wherever you set up.- Saramonic SR-BSP1C Smartphone Clamp is precision engineered from machined metal to hold your mobile device with confidence.- MPOW noise-cancelling, microphone, stereo headset with USB and TRRS connection for mobile devices or computer, makes for effortless telecommuting from anywhere.All housed, protected and ready for travel in the included padded and weatherproof Tenba Skyline 13 Messenger Bag.The HOME BASE PROFESSIONAL KIT also includes:- Savage Universal 5’ x 7’ gray, wrinkle-resistant cloth backdrop that lets you elegantly block out your background anywhere you find yourself (carry bag with shoulder strap included).“Working from home or out of office comes with its own set of unique variables particularly during these extremely challenging times. Noise, varying locations, and lack of concentration can all add up to create a perfect storm of inefficiency. We created the Home Base kits to help all of us working remotely to communicate clearly and professionally, while establishing a solid operational Home Base."— Jesse Dean, VP Audio Sales at MAC Group“We are living through unprecedented times due to the Covid-19 virus. Every single person’s life has been affected and we are all needing to communicate both personally and professionally from a distance. While we are all hoping to get back to normal soon-ish, we are anticipating it to be a very new normal. We see this as an opportunity to take our most useful products along with those from some of our trusted partners to create simple and effective solutions to the challenges all of us conducting business from home, learning at home, or merely doing our best to stay connected from home are facing,”— Jan Lederman, MAC Group PresidentFor more information contact Saramonic Brand Manager, Joe Nassar: joen@macgroupus.comAbout SaramonicSaramonic is a professional sound equipment solution company which focuses on producing remarkable audio gear for content creators and filmmakers, musicians. Learn more at saramonicusa.com About MAC Group32 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. 