Physical Identity and Access Management Market to reach US $1 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Trends, Key Drivers, Key Stakeholders, Restraints, Strategic Initiatives, Expansion Plans and Growth Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Increasing demand from organizations for diverse security systems to streamline security management is the major factor driving the demand for physical identity and access management (PIAM) market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Physical Identity and Access Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Organization Size (Large organization and Small & Medium Organization), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The existing and future physical identity and access management market developments are defined to determine the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting factors highlight the physical identity and access management market opportunities throughout the forecast period. Factors such as increasing strict government regulations and compliance related to security. In addition, increasing demand from organizations for diverse security systems to streamline security management of an entire organization or business is the key factor driving the market demand globally. However, the lack of awareness about advanced security solutions among various businesses and enterprises is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the increased adoption of physical access control systems is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the global physical identity and access management market in upcoming years.

Request a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1435

The global physical identity and access management market size is expected to reach over USD 1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of over 13%. The physical identity and access management systems offer a completely efficient and automated management option along with a single point of control to the industrial and corporate security landscape. The factors such as growing need to streamline business security and access management are the key factor boosting the for physical identity and access management software and services.

The report also highlights numerous aspects of the global physical identity and access management industry by evaluating the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the report covers numerous qualitative aspects of the physical identity and access management industry in market drivers, restraints, and key industry opportunities. Furthermore, the report offers a complete assessment of the market rivalry along with company profiling of local as well as global vendors.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/physical-identity-and-access-management-piam-market

The physical identity and access management market has strong competition among the well-established as well as new emerging players. Also, the physical identity and access management industry players are targeting prospective markets to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players by forming agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, forming collaboration and partnerships, and expanding their business presence.

Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, government & defense, and others. In 2019, the BFSI segment captured the highest market revenue and is anticipated to dominate the physical identity and access management market throughout the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing rigorous authorization and authentication procedures across the financial sector. On the contrary, the healthcare industry is anticipated to gather the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1435

The North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to do so throughout the forecast period 2020-2025. The dominance of this region mainly attributed to the presence of major market players such as IBM, HID Global, Oracle, and others in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly accredited to the accessibility to physical identity and access management solutions & services and growing awareness about data security across the emerging economies in this region.

The major players of the global physical identity and access management market are Gemalto, IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Atos, Identiv, Wipro, HID Global, AlertEnterprise, and Micro Focus. Moreover, the other potential players in the physical identity and access management market are IDCUBE, Okta, Nexus Group, Access Security Corporation, and Alfrednet. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new entertainment technologies and software. For instance, In April 2019, HID Global, an identity solutions provider announced the launch of its cloud identity platform. The new authentication service enables efficient management of identities through a secure cloud delivery model.

Have any inquiries on purchasing the report? If yes, then get in touch with us @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1435

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Physical Identity and Access Management Market by Component

Chapter 6 Physical Identity and Access Management Market by Organization size

Chapter 7 Physical Identity and Access Management Market by Industry vertical

Chapter 8 Physical Identity and Access Management Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.