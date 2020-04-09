Big Data Market to grow at 12% CAGR to reach $267 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Key Trends, Size, Leading Players, Investments Analysis, Expansion Plans, Key Growth Drivers, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Growing adoption of technologies and digital transformation in large and small & medium enterprises is the major factor driving the growth of the big data market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Big Data Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Function (Finance, Human resources, Marketing and Sales, Operations, and Others), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The existing and future big data market developments are defined to determine the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting factors highlight the big data market opportunities throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the reduced technology costs and development of open source big data software frameworks are driving the market growth. Also, the growing adoption of technologies and digital transformation in large and small & medium enterprises is also a crucial factor in boosting the demand for big data solutions and services. However, the complexity in insights extraction and lack of skilled workforce are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of IoT, AI, and blockchain with big data is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Request a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1437

The global big data market size is anticipated to reach over USD 267 billion by 2025. In addition, it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Big data is major concept that contains billions and trillions of data sets and records of various content and information from various sources. Big data services and solutions analyze and store unstructured and structured data from numerous IT operations and convert them into significant insights and information.

The report also highlights numerous aspects of the global big data industry by evaluating the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the report covers numerous qualitative aspects of the big data industry in market drivers, restraints, and key industry opportunities. Furthermore, the report offers a complete assessment of the market rivalry along with company profiling of local as well as global vendors.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/big-data-market

The big data market has strong competition among the well-established as well as new emerging players. Also, the big data industry players are targeting prospective markets to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players by forming agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, forming collaboration and partnerships, and expanding their business presence.

Based on the component segment, the market is divided into solutions and services. In 2019, the solutions segment gathered the highest market revenue and it is anticipated to dominate the big data market throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to gather the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1437

The North America region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to do so throughout the forecast period 2020-2025. The dominance of this region mainly attributed to the presence of major market players such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, Microsoft, Google, and others in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly accredited to the penetration of new technologies such as connected devices, IoT, and the development of the banking & insurance industry in this region.

The major players of the global big data market are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, IBM, Google, Salesforce, Oracle, SAS, Cloudera, SAP, Teradata. Moreover, the other potential players in the Big Data Market are Fair Isaac Corporation, TIBCO Software, Splunk, Micro Focus, and MicroStrategy. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and advanced solutions and services. For instance, In February 2020, Google announced the acquisition of Looker, an American data company. With this acquisition, Google is planning to overtake its cloud competitors Microsoft and Amazon.

Have any inquiries on purchasing the report? If yes, then get in touch with us @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1437

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Big Data Market by Component

Chapter 6 Big Data Market by Function

Chapter 7 Big Data Market by Industry vertical

Chapter 8 Big Data Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.