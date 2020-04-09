PC Matic Announces Release of Cyber-Threat Prevention Software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

PC Matic, American cybersecurity firm, announced the release of two MSP cyber-threat prevention tools, RDP Lifeline and Ransomware Lifeline

/EIN News/ -- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced an expansion to its suite of cybersecurity solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), adding “Ransomware Lifeline” and “RDP Lifeline” to its portfolio.

In response to cybercriminals targeting MSPs and their customers and built to deploy PC Matic’s cutting-edge default-deny global whitelist software as an additional layer of defense, Ransomware Lifeline is designed to work seamlessly with existing cybersecurity software. Mounting unrivaled endpoint detection and reporting tools into the solution, Ransomware Lifeline provides IT staffers with unique control of devices from its easy to use cloud-based console.

Also designed for a seamless implementation process, RDP Lifeline makes available an innovative, yet simple cloud-based console where IT professionals can secure and monitor remote desktop protocol (RDP) ports within the network. Again, utilizing its cutting-edge whitelist methodology, RDP Lifeline takes a default-deny approach, blocking devices that are not recognized from remotely accessing the network.

“As cyber-threats continue to grow in frequency and complexity, PC Matic has worked tirelessly to develop these innovative solutions that will help keep America safe,” said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. “Having already seen success with these products across a variety of other customer bases, we are proud to add these two cutting-edge solutions to our suite of programs for MSPs.”

