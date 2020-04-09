Alicia Keys to perform on Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live on Thursday, April 9

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifteen-time Grammy winner and global music icon Alicia Keys will perform on Pay It Forward Live , Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, on Thursday, April 9. The performance will stream live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Twitter @Verizon , Yahoo and Fios Channel 501. The event will also be available on these platforms for one week following the live stream.



Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to do what they can to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, buying a gift card to be used when businesses reopen or ordering a meal. Verizon will also donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses when the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE is used.

Verizon is also giving consumers as many ways to support small businesses as possible, including partnering with PayPal and Square to give Pay It Forward Live viewers the ability to support small businesses within the live streams.

Pay It Forward Live launched on March 26 with an intimate, at-home performance with Dave Matthews. Previous performers and partners also include FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill, Cizzorz, Pokimane, Marshmello and Ryan Tedder from OneRepublic. Additional artists and partners will be announced soon.

More information can be found at Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive .

About Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is a modern-day Renaissance woman—a 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist/songwriter/musician/producer, an accomplished actress, a New York Times best-selling author, a film/ television and Broadway producer an entrepreneur and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Keys’ forthcoming seventh studio album ALICIA is slated to be released worldwide later this year. The first single “Show Me Love” earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart. Keys released her new book More Myself: A Journey on March 31, 2020 via Flatiron Books.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:

Katie Magnotta

katie.magnotta@verizon.com

Emily Vicker

emily.vicker@verizon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.