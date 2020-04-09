Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Donates $100,000 to Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s newly formed COVID-19 Fund

/EIN News/ -- Staten Island, NY, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a fallen 9/11 FDNY firefighter, has announced it has received an additional $100,000 donation from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. This donation follows a $1 million dollar donation made to the foundation just last month.

This donation will go to the new Tunnel to Towers “COVID-19 Heroes Fund.”

The fund supports frontline health care workers by providing meals, personal protective equipment and, should tragedy strike, financial relief through temporary mortgage payments on homes of health care workers who lose their lives to COVID-19 and leave behind young children.

In addition to this donation, Proper No. Twelve invites all to join their efforts in raising additional funds supporting Tunnel to Towers by purchasing a high-quality Sportiqe ‘One For All’ T-shirt at ProperWhiskey.com. 100% of the price paid for these 'ONE FOR ALL' T-shirts will go to the Tunnel to Towers COVID-19 Heroes Fund.

Ken Austin, Co-Founder & Co-Chairman of Proper No. Twelve said, “We are proud to continue to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation now contributing to their COVID-19 Heroes fund. Our company’s mantra from inception has been ‘One For All’, and now more than ever we are all witnessing what ‘One For All’ really means. We thank those on the frontlines – our police, firefighters, EMS and health care workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day for all of us.”

“We are so proud to continue our work with Conor, Ken, Audie and the Proper No. Twelve Whiskey team. This donation is another example of their unwavering commitment to supporting our brave men and women in uniform. Now in these unprecedented times - they are helping the Foundation make sure frontline health care workers are being fed and have the tools they need - to save lives and keep themselves safe,” said Frank Siller CEO and Chairman of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Please consider supporting Tunnel to Towers by donating $11 per month and by purchasing the ‘One For All’ T-shirt where all proceeds will go to the Tunnel to Towers COVID-19 Heroes Fund.

Go to Tunnel2Towers.org or call 1-844-Bravest to find out how you can help.

The front lines change with the emergencies we face, but the support of Tunnel to Towers is unwavering. You can help Tunnel to Towers give EVEN MORE to these heroes.

About the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

