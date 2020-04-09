Anti-epileptic Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 11,904.8 million, globally, by end of 2027, Says CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anti-epileptic drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,155.6 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anti-epileptic Drugs Market:

The global anti-epileptic drug market is expected to generate high revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing regulatory approval of epilepsy drugs. For instance, in 2016, UCB Pharma Limited received the U.S. FDA approval for its Briviact, for the treatment of patients with partial onset seizures. Moreover, Mylan launched generic, Felbatol tablets, in the U.S. after receiving approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in 2016. These factors are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, in December 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc received approval of its Lamictal dispersible tablet by the National Medical Products Administration China (NMPA), for launch, and for the treatment of various seizure types and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in adults and children with epilepsy.

Moreover, key players in the market are focused on collaborations and partnerships, in order to commercialize epilepsy drugs and gain competitive edge in the global market. For instance, in 2014, UCB Pharma entered into an agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited to commercialize Lacosamide for epilepsy patients in Japan. Under this agreement, UCB will manufacture and supply the product for commercialization.

In addition, key players are focusing on development of epilepsy drugs and this is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, SK Biopharmaceuticals and Arvelle Therapeutics signed an agreement to develop and commercialize SK Biopharmaceuticals' cenobamate in Europe. Cenobamate is anti-epileptic drug indicated for the treatment of partial-onset of seizures in adults.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global anti-epileptic drug market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027), owing to increasing launches of drugs. For instance, in February 2019, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. launched generic version of Sabril (vigabatrin) tablets in the U.S. Sabril (vigabatrin) is indicated as adjunctive therapy for adults and children (10 years of age or older) with refractory complex partial seizures (CPS).

Major players operating in the global anti-epileptic drug market include—

Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Mylan N.V., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and UCB S.A.

Market Segmentation:

Global Anti-epileptic Drugs Market, by Generation: First Generation Second Generation Third Generation

Global Anti-epileptic Drugs Market, by Route of Administration: Oral Intravenous

Global Anti-epileptic Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Anti-epileptic Drugs Market, by Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



