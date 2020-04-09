Evolving Systems helps deliver Government SMS messages in Mexico during COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, is proud to announce the deployment of its technology to deliver a new Use Case related to fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Evolving Systems was recently approached by one of its customers in Mexico who wanted to leverage its existing Evolving Systems assets to assist with the broadcasting of Government SMS messages regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The customer needed to quickly get these vital messages out to its entire subscriber base.

Evolving Systems was able to respond rapidly to this request utilizing its expert Over The Air (OTA) knowledge and solutions to get the free emergency messages distributed in an efficient and effective manner. Many of Evolving Systems’ solutions including Tertio® Service Activation (TSA), Dynamic SIM Allocation (DSA), Total Number Management (TNM) and Customer Value Management and Loyalty (CVML) provide users with the capability to deliver SMS broadcasts either directly to the network or via the SMSC (Short Message Service Center). The company has been proud to be able to assist its clients in reaching their subscriber bases with important - and sometimes life-saving - information at this time of need.

Presently, Mexico is particularly challenged by the Coronavirus pandemic with total cases rising sharply in the past twenty-one days. Communications initiatives are likely to be central in shaping public behavior to flatten the infection curve.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) was the driving force behind the messaging requirement and it continues to work with the telecoms industry to determine if any further measures are required. Using Evolving Systems technology, all subscribers were quickly messaged on the day the request was made by the IFT and the system is ready to immediately execute the next messaging requirements if and when they arise.

Eric Hatton (SVP, Customer Activation and Network Services at Evolving Systems) said: “During this time of a global pandemic, and the attendant uncertainty being experienced by much of the world’s population as a result, Evolving Systems is pleased to be able to step up and play a role in helping to keep people safe. Clearly, none of us would wish to see our technology needing to be used in this way but it is reassuring that, in critical situations, we and many other companies are able to contribute to the effort to fight the pandemic in unforeseen ways.”

Matthew Stecker, CEO, Evolving Systems, added: “I’m proud that our technology, mainly designed to give our carrier customers the best possible experience in traditional areas like loyalty and provisioning, is proving to be a vital weapon when adjusted and deployed in new and at this time particularly important ways. We will continue to adapt quickly to any changing demands that fighting the pandemic requires.”

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com

