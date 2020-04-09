SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET ANNOUNCES MOVE TO VIRTUAL-ONLY 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced that due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the health and well-being of its team members, directors and stockholders, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual meeting format only via the internet site set forth below. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically.



Virtual Annual Meeting Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Virtual Annual Meeting Time: 8:00 a.m. PDT

Virtual Annual Meeting Site: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SFM2020

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2020 are encouraged to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting using the website set forth above. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting following the instructions included therein using the 16-digit control number.

The Company intends to return to in-person annual meetings in future years once the COVID-19 crisis passes.

Corporate Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates over 340 stores in 23 states from coast to coast. Visit https://about.sprouts.com/ for more information.

Source: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Phoenix, AZ

4/9/2020

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Susannah Livingston Diego Romero (602) 682-1584 (602) 682-3173 susannahlivingston@sprouts.com media@sprouts.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.