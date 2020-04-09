Diamanti Launches Technology Alliance Partner Program to Help Customers Grow With Best-in-Breed Solutions for Containers and Kubernetes

Market Leader in Integrated Platforms for Deploying Kubernetes and Containers at Scale, Diamanti’s New Program Includes CloudBees and MongoDB as Initial Members

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti , creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, today announced the launch of the Diamanti Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program. The goal of the program is to grow a vibrant solution ecosystem for ISVs, hardware vendors and consultants to ensure success for customers on the Diamanti platform. Initial members to the TAP program include Aqua, CloudBees, Confluent, DataDog, Elastic, MariaDB, MongoDB and Splunk.



“Diamanti is 100 percent committed to investing in partner solutions that increase application performance, lower TCO and ensure a better experience for our customers,” said Tom Barton, CEO of Diamanti. “We developed the industry’s first purpose-built platform for Kubernetes and containers and we designed it from conception to be open and extensible to give our customers maximum flexibility. With the TAP program, we are formalizing how we can help partners be more successful with our joint customers.”

Partner Program Helps Organizations Meet Customer Demands

The Diamanti Technology Alliance Partner program offers participating partners a number of benefits, including joint go-to-market strategies and roadmap collaboration. These partnerships will accelerate customer adoption and success of the combined technologies.

“As the leader in continuous delivery, CloudBees is passionate about providing enterprise solutions to automate, manage and accelerate delivery of software, from code all the way through to deployment," said François Déchery, chief strategy officer and co-founder, CloudBees. "Our partnership with Diamanti will offer our mutual customers the ability to further optimize and streamline software delivery processes, particularly those based on Kubernetes.”

“Kubernetes continues to see immense popularity as organizations in every industry evolve their hybrid cloud strategies,” said Alan Chhabra, senior vice president of worldwide partners, MongoDB. “MongoDB is committed to giving our customers the freedom to run MongoDB anywhere, and we are excited to partner with Diamanti to deliver best-in-class Kubernetes solutions to our customers.”

For additional details about the program and contact information, please visit here .

About Diamanti

Diamanti delivers purpose-built infrastructure for modern applications. The Diamanti platform is the first and only Kubernetes solution integrated with a patented I/O-optimized architecture, delivering transformational application performance. With Diamanti, Kubernetes becomes an out of the box solution, allowing organizations to focus on deploying modern applications across on-premises and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

