Rever Announces Free Version of its Frontline Excellence Platform to Help Employees Across Manufacturing Sectors Immediately Improve Safety, Efficiency and Quality

Mobile App Empowers Frontline Workers to Affect Positive Change During COVID-19 Uncertainty

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rever , the leading Frontline Excellence platform for manufacturers, has announced it will offer its Rever Essentials mobile app for free, without any user limits, to support businesses as they navigate the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.



Errette Dunn, CEO of Rever explains: “There are billions of employees working on the frontlines to deliver the products and services we all need for daily life. The current health crisis is waking everyone up to the fact that they are essential workers for society to function properly. As a first step, companies need to adapt to operate under this new reality, putting immediate measures in place to protect their people and their customers, secure their operations, and motivate their frontline teams. Secondly, to prepare for the coming economic downturn, companies need to find ways to increase their margins by turning all their frontline employees into an army of improvers. This way, they will increase resilience at the frontline to weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side."

“Rever can be downloaded on mobile devices and used by employees within a matter of minutes,” said Martin Sanchez, Operation Manager at MARS. “We use Rever during the daily on-site Gemba Walks to identify opportunities and involve the responsible people to address the problem promptly. For example, if we detect a leak in a tank, we can immediately log and address the issue to avoid more waste, and improve cleaning in the area.”

Rever’s digital frontline excellence platform helps manufacturers across industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and consumer goods easily capture and fix issues at the source, without wasting time on manual processes - at scale. Rever Essentials provides:

Simple Before & After Flow: Easily capture 'before' and 'after' photos with descriptions of problems and their resolutions, in an organized and consistent way.

Time-Saving Insights: Don't reinvent the wheel. Rever uses Artificial Intelligence to help identify and reimplement solutions across teams and factories of the same organization.

Real-Time Reports: View auto-generated reports on employee participation and operational impact across safety, quality, on-time delivery, cost savings, and others.

Best Practices and Support: Improve engagement and deliver quick wins by leveraging a library of videos, articles, and templates from our experienced Lean practitioners.

To learn more about how Rever can ignite your frontline workforce:

About Rever

Rever is a Frontline Excellence platform for manufacturing companies to activate, connect, and drive their employees toward daily success. Frontline Excellence unlocks the full potential of frontline teams by empowering them to harness their talents and take actions that elevate operational performance. With Rever, enterprises are able to align, engage, and empower frontline teams to drive performance and innovation through guided workflows, collaboration, gamification, and real-time analytics. World-class companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Grupo Bimbo, MARS, Faurecia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Phillip Morris use Rever technology to elevate operational excellence at the frontline. Rever has offices in San Mateo, California, Guadalajara, Mexico, and Barcelona, Spain. Learn more at www.reverscore.com .

Contact:

