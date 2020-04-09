Custom Resistors from Exxelia Ohmcraft Enable Metabolic Analyses of Live Cell Cultures in Pharmaceutical Research

To meet the design needs of this particular application, we developed a custom resistor solution with a unique form factor to facilitate the manufacturability of the end product” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the development of new pharmaceutical therapies, researchers conduct metabolic analyses of live cell cultures to understand the critical role of metabolism in a wide variety of diseases and conditions. To do so, they must rely on life science research and diagnostic instruments with complex high gain amplifier circuits. Leading manufacturers of this type of equipment have partnered with Exxelia Ohmcraft to design custom, high-resistance surface mount resistors that are essential to the function of these circuits.

Specifically, oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) are two key indicators of mitochondrial respiration and glycolysis that provide a systems-level view of cellular metabolic function in cultured cells. The analyzer equipment conducts these measurements automatically.

“The accuracy and reliability of these tools are crucial to the researchers’ ability to make progress in their studies, which have the potential to change—and save—lives,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of Exxelia Ohmcraft. “To meet the design needs of this particular application, we developed a custom resistor solution with a unique form factor and used special terminations to facilitate the manufacturability of the end product.”

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Exxelia Ohmcraft

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Exxelia Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Exxelia Ohmcraft’s precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com.

About Exxelia

EXXELIA is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems. Exxelia’s wide products portfolio includes film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors, inductors, transformers, microwave components, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, EXXELIA develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advance industrial applications. Additional information can be found at https://exxelia.com.

# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.