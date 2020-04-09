Spandex Fiber Market to reach US $6 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Key Trends, Leading Plyers, Key Stakeholders, Value Chain Analysis and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

In terms of type, the global spandex fiber is segmented into solution dry spinning and solution wet spinning. Solution dry spinning is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Spandex Fiber Market by Process (Wet, Dry), Application (Healthcare, Textile) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America), Global Forecasts 2020 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Spandex fabrics are mostly used in garments where fit and comfort both are required. For instance, leggings, shorts, wetsuits, leotards, zentai suits, triathlon suits, etc. It is also used in the manufacture of household items such as microbeads pillows and fitted sheets. One of the lesser recognized applications of spandex is event preparation and indoor decoration.

Request a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1294

Spandex is very sensitive to heat due its chemical formation and does not absorb liquid. Hence, washing spandex fiber in hot water or ironing might damage the fabric. Further, the smooth and slippery surface of spandex creates lack of friction, which may sometimes pose risk to the wearer. These are some of the factors that are hindering the growth potential of the spandex fiber market.

The Global Spandex Fiber Market is projected to reach more than 6 USD billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% over the foreseeable future. Spandex soon became popular owing to its toughness. Spandex also has a greater tolerance to dry heat and oil relative to rubber. The level of comfort and wicking capacity found in Spandex is unprecedented and does not exist at such a high level in any other product. Spandex is used in a constantly growing variety of clothing pieces.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/spandex-fibre-market

In terms of type, the global spandex market report is segmented into solution dry spinning and solution wet spinning. Solution dry spinning is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In term of application, the global spandex fiber market is segmented into textile and healthcare. It is well known that spandex is commonly used in the textile industry. However, this is also a valuable cloth for hospitality and manufacturing organizations.

The market is segmented into various geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Asia Pacific accounted for a major market revenue share owing to the presence of China and India. Key players include Hyosung Corporation, Teijin Limited, Eastern New Century Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Acelon Chemical and Fiber Corporation, Toyobo Co., Ltd, Indorama Corporation, Invista

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1294

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Spandex Fiber Market by Type

Chapter 6 Spandex Fiber Market by Application

Chapter 7 Spandex Fiber Market By Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.