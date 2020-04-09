American Oncology Network Launches Telehealth Services in Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

High-growth oncology provider quickly deploys technology to ensure patients across the country have virtual access to cancer care treatment during healthcare crisis

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) recently launched telehealth services across all AON sites, allowing patients continued and convenient access to care, while mitigating the impact and spread of COVID-19. This virtual care solution plays a vital role in response to the pandemic crisis, maintaining patient access to care directly from home.

Through the use of video chat, AON providers consult with patients remotely, share laboratory results, treatment plans, and more. The growing AON network of community-based oncology practices has embraced telehealth adoption, not only to fulfill immediate healthcare needs in response to the outbreak, but also to support the delivery of high-quality patient-centered care. Since the recent ‘go live,’ close to 700 telehealth visits have been completed and the numbers are expected to rise at a rapid rate. Telehealth visits are now covered by most insurance plans; patients may pay the same costs for an in-office visit. Some health insurance providers, in response to the pandemic, are waiving copays for telehealth visits to reduce the cost of accessing care.

“Even after we get through this unprecedented time in handling the coronavirus, we will continue to leverage our telehealth system,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “These virtual visits not only allow providers to interact with patients in a way that is convenient and best suited to the patient’s medical needs; they maintain the delivery of quality care.”

Connecting providers and patients is easy, thanks to advanced technologies. With a simple web link, patients can connect with their physician using either a computer or mobile device. No additional hardware or software is needed. While telehealth is not suitable for every patient served by AON practices; physicians determine appropriate patients who are a good fit.

“Patients can feel comfortable about the privacy of their telehealth appointment. Just like with the traditional clinic visit, personal health information is protected and secure,” said AON President & Chief Operating Officer Todd Schonherz. “In a very compressed period of time, we were able to successfully integrate multiple electronic platforms to ensure our patients had the critical access needed for their continuum of care.”

In addition to AON practice physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses, social workers and nutritionists within AON practices are also connecting with patients through telehealth.

“At AON, we are working to help providers rise to meet healthcare consumers’ heightened expectations and offer an exceptional patient experience,” said AON Board Member & Chairman Stephen Orman, MD. “Telehealth has largely remained untapped in cancer care. We’re driving change for our physicians and patients in ways that are beneficial to all.”

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 73 physicians and 41 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 11 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

