Positive Data Generated by Biosig Subsidiary ViralClear on Covid-19 Coronavirus Published in bioRxiv

Vicromax shown to decrease viral production of Covid -19 coronavirus by over 98%

Article highlights recent work done in laboratory studies of Covid -19 with Vicromax(tm) at the Galveston Lational Laboratory at The University of Texas Medical Branch

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform, today announced that an article titled “The IMPDH inhibitor merimepodib suppresses SARS-COV-2 replications” to bioRxiv, an online archive and distribution service for reprints in the life sciences. This manuscript is authored by Natalya Bukeryeva, Emily Mantlo, Rachel Sattler, Chen Huang, Slododan Paessler of the UTMB Galveston National Laboratory and Dr. Jerome Zeldis of ViralClear.

The article is the first public disclosure of pre-clinical data generated under contract with Galveston National Laboratory at The University of Texas Medical Branch. The work was started with Trek Therapeutics and after Vicromax was acquired by ViralClear, the work continues under contract with ViralClear.

“Oftentimes if an antiviral agent such as Vicromax decreases viral production by over 90% as is presented in this article, it will have meaningful activity in the clinic,” said Dr. Zeldis, ViralClear’s Executive Chair and founder. “More data will be submitted to peer review journals over the coming weeks and we are looking forward to submission of our IND to the FDA and advancing to human trails with this potential therapeutic .”

Vicromax(tm), a broad-spectrum anti-viral candidate, demonstrated strong activity against COVID-19 in cell cultures in laboratory testing. The pharmaceutical is currently undergoing extensive pre-clinical testing. The Company intends to pursue development of this agent for the treatment of COVID-19 through FDA-approved clinical trials in Q2 2020.

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.07.028589v1

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

