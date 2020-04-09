Partners HealthCare Teams Up with Governor Baker, Mayor Walsh, Boston Health Care for the Homeless on ‘Boston Hope’ Efforts

/EIN News/ -- Boston, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners HealthCare announced today that it will help lead clinical care efforts for patients being treated for the COVID-19 virus at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The effort, which is called Boston Hope, brings together state and city officials as well as Boston Health Care for the Homeless and others to provide an additional 1,000 beds for COVID-19 patients. The Center will be ready to begin caring for patients on Friday.

Resources from across the entire Partners system, as well as from across the city and state will be required to deliver care for patients with COVID-19 admitted to Boston Hope. There has been a tremendous outpouring of support from many to help ensure that both equipment and staff are available and set up in time for Friday’s opening. Patients from hospitals both within the Partners system and outside the Partners system will be cared for at this facility. The goal of Boston Hope is to deliver care to patients that do not require hospitalization in an acute care facility.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to Governor Baker, Mayor Walsh and their teams for the opportunity to bring our clinical skills to serve the patients who will be admitted to Boston Hope,” said Anne Klibanski, MD, President and CEO of Partners HealthCare. “In unprecedented times like these, we are grateful to be able to respond with every resource possible and work together to deliver the care and compassion patients deserve.”

“In a moment of great need, we are reminded every day of resiliency and hope, illustrated through our community who have come together to donate time, resources, and talent in support of this important mission,” said Brigadier General (USA Ret.) Jack Hammond, Executive Director of Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program, who will oversee the effort. “Because of the incredible efforts of medical and research personnel, first responders, and military teams who are on the front lines each and every day fighting this medical war, the patients in this region can rely on Boston Hope to continue delivering care with great precision and professionalism.”

“As a city, we’re focused on protecting our fellow Bostonians, especially the most vulnerable among us,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “I thank all the partners involved in this work for their tireless efforts. This facility has the potential to help hundreds in need, and Boston will continue its work to stop the spread of COVID-19, and ensure all residents are safe, healthy, and get the care they need.”

“As Massachusetts battles COVID-19, solutions and partnerships like Boston Hope will help us prepare our communities to fight this virus,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am grateful to Mayor Walsh, Anne Klibanski and Partners HealthCare’s team and Boston Health Care for the Homeless for stepping up to make these resources available to expand our health care capacity.”

Partners HealthCare will oversee much of the clinical operation of Boston Hope. The success of Boston Hope is fueled by the partnership with Boston Health Care for the Homeless, the Baker Administration, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s Office, regional hospitals and health care workers that will deliver care to COVID-19 patients. Any health care workers interested in joining the effort should visit www.partners.org/bostonhope.

