GATX CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF LOCATION OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SETS DATE FOR 2020 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

CHICAGO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its employees, shareholders and community, GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. Central Time, has been changed from an in-person meeting in Chicago, Illinois to a virtual meeting format only.



During the annual meeting, GATX will cover items of business outlined in its 2020 Proxy Statement. As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting previously distributed, registered shareholders as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the annual meeting. To access the virtual meeting, visit http://www.meetingcenter.io/275628729 and enter the 15-digit Control Number provided in the proxy card received and the password “GATX2020”.

GATX encourages shareholders—whether or not they plan to attend the virtual annual meeting—to vote and submit proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote each shareholders’ shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Please visit GATX’s website at www.gatx.com for the most up-to-date information as well as further instructions for beneficial owners and guests who wish to attend or participate in the virtual meeting.

Furthermore, GATX announced that it will report results for the 2020 first quarter prior to market open on May 4, 2020. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the internet as follows:

Live Teleconference

Date: May 4, 2020 Time: 11 a.m. (Eastern Time) Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-263-0877 International Dial-In: 1-786-460-7199 Live Webcast: www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information

Time: Starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), May 4, 2020 Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-203-1112 International Dial-In: 1-719-457-0820 Access Code: 9070292 Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Shari Hellerman

Director, Investor Relations

GATX Corporation

312-621-4285

shari.hellerman@gatx.com

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.



