Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, May 4, 2020 after the close of the financial markets. If circumstances change and the Company needs additional time as permitted by the relief provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission, a separate press release will be issued.



Management expects to host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5507 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (253) 237-1134. Please reference conference ID #6495326.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.CapitalaGroup.com . Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived replay of the conference will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company that invests primarily in first and second lien loans, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, equity securities issued by lower and traditional middle market companies. The Company is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC. For more information on Capitala, or to automatically receive email notifications of Company financial information, press releases, stock alerts, or other corporate filings, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.



About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth, and equity investment strategies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala Group has invested in over 160 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.capitalagroup.com.

Capitala Finance Corp.

Stephen Arnall, Chief Financial Officer

704-376-5502

sarnall@capitalagroup.com

