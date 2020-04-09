BenchPrep Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for MCAT Official Prep Hub

/EIN News/ -- Comprehensive, digital solution earns prestigious industry recognition

CHICAGO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the provider of the configurable cloud-based learning platform for corporations, training organizations and nonprofits, today announced that the Association of American Medical College’s MCAT Official Prep Hub was named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Corporate/Enterprise Learning Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

The AAMC is a not-for-profit association dedicated to transforming health care through innovative medical education, cutting-edge patient care, and groundbreaking medical research. To help pre-medical students prepare for the Medical College Admission Test® (MCAT®), the AAMC worked with BenchPrep and leveraged their industry-leading platform to develop the MCAT Official Prep Hub, a comprehensive, omnichannel learning solution that is self-paced and interactive. The Prep Hub’s practice tools closely mirror the format of the actual exam to help better prepare learners. Examinees can take full practice exams, receive score reports that detail opportunities for improvement, and focus on subjects where remediation is needed by using subject-specific question packs. Further, the Prep Hub directly connects learners to essential free planning and study resources, such as the trackable “How to Create a Study Plan” tool.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. The MCAT Official Prep Hub was recognized as one of 150 finalists across the 40 business technology categories.

“The 2020 CODiE Award finalists join a long and distinguished history of innovative products and services destined to transform the way we do business. We congratulate all of our finalists and look forward to seeing their impact across the B2B market for years to come,” said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA.

“It is a tremendous honor to be distinguished as a CODiE Award finalist for such an important learning program,” said Marlon Davis, VP of Product, BenchPrep. “The need for quality, accessible medical education has never been greater. We’re thrilled to be recognized for developing a high-impact learning solution that supports the careers of pre-medical students.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business Technology category winners will be announced May 18, 2020 during an online winner announcement ceremony.

