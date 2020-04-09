Covid-19: MPLA officials urged to donate 25 percent of salary

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 9 - Leaders and officials of the ruling MPLA party from various levels have been recommended to donate 25 percent of their basic salary aimed to combat Covid-19 pandemic.,

The decision stemmed from MPLA's Politburo (BP) meeting on Wednesday chaired by the party vice-president, Luísa Damião.

The meeting discussed measures to tackle the pandemic, which has claimed two deaths, of 19 positive cases confirmed in Angola.

The spokesman for the meeting, Salomão Xirimbimbi, called on party's militants in Parliament, Executive and in central leadership of the MPLA to voluntarily contribute with at least 25 percent of their base salary this month (April).

He also urged the population to strictly abide by the preventive measures. National companies have also been told to produce bio-safety materials.

The participants expressed their solidarity with the families displaced by the floods in Ndalatando, northern province of Cuanza Norte.

