Coronavirus - Africa: Solidarity is the key factor to controlling COVID-19
The key factor to controlling #COVID19 is solidarity. Nobody is safe if one person is not safe, says Kwesi Quartey, African Union Commission Deputy Chairperson.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
