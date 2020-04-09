Canada’s wireless speeds ranked first in the world amid COVID-19 and TELUS again ranked Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network

/EIN News/ -- TELUS adds another four national network leadership awards to its collection, demonstrating the strength of Canada’s global-leading mobile networks

Canada’s 4G wireless download speeds ranked fastest in the world over the last two months by Opensignal

TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today that it has been recognized in Tutela’s Canada State of Mobile Networks Report April 2020 , winning three of the national awards for Core Consistent Quality, Download Throughput, and Latency, and tying for Excellent Consistent Quality. Canada also places first in the world for 4G Download Speeds according to Opensignal’s Mobile Experience report during the COVID-19 pandemic . The achievements solidify the strength of TELUS’ wireless network across the country, which has proven more critical than ever as Canadians rely on mobile networks to stay connected to loved ones and vital information during these unprecedented times.

“As Canadians continue to rely on our infrastructure, now more than ever, this recognition from Tutela, and acknowledgment from Opensignal, in terms of the strength, speed and quality of our wireless network, has never been more meaningful,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Our ongoing investment in an expansive, world-leading network experience underpins the connectivity and safety of our fellow citizens during a very challenging time in our history. We are very proud to be acknowledged, once again, for our contribution to keeping Canadians connected to the economic, educational and social resources when it matters most.”

Opensignal is monitoring global trends, and in particular, the effect of increased use of mobile telecom during the COVID-19 pandemic. They highlight that there is a sharp increase in mobile data consumption globally. Their report shows that Canada’s networks are continuing to operate very well. Canada is by far the fastest across 45 countries tested for 4G download speeds for mobile experience and had virtually no change between January, and the last week of March, when all Canadians were following social distancing protocols.

TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks continue to serve Canadians well during COVID-19. Usage has spiked considerably as Canadians stay home and keep connected to school, work, and friends and family. We continue to grow and maintain capacities that support TELUS’ strict network resiliency and world class performance standards to ensure that our customers have a seamless, un-interrupted experience in these challenging times.

The recognition from Tutela accompanies the significant, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect of our world-leading wireless network. In 2019, TELUS was recognized by other industry-leading experts, including OpenSignal, Ookla, J.D. Power, PCMag, and Tutela, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence, having earned the top spot in four out of five of the major mobile network reporting for the third consecutive year in a row or more. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested more than $181 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class network and connect customers from coast to coast to coast. TELUS has committed to invest a further $40 billion over the next three years in critical technology components to support the roll out of 5G networks which will enhance innovation and help drive digital development across industries in a new age of hyper-connectedness.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Brandi Rees

TELUS Media Relations

brandi.rees@telus.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.