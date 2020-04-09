ENVISION SOLAR DEPLOYS THE FIRST STATE-OWNED SOLAR-POWERED EV CHARGING STATION IN THE CITY OF MADISON, WISCONSIN

Madison Makes Zero-Emission EV Charging Available to Citizens and City Fleet Electric Vehicles

SAN DIEGO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the City of Madison, Wisconsin deployed the Company's EV ARC™, the first off-grid, solar-powered EV charger in the state for government fleet vehicles. Madison joins over 100 municipalities that benefit from Envision's zero construction, zero utility bill, off-grid EV charging infrastructure. The emergency power panel included in the unit enhances energy resiliency and emergency preparedness.



“The City of Madison is pleased to own and operate our first EV ARC solar charging station. This unit will be based downtown at Brayton Lot. For years to come we will power the City’s electric cars from the sun’s rays, the most environmentally sustainable source available,” said Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor of the City of Madison in Wisconsin. “There will be zero emissions from the cars and the electrical power. Additionally, solar charging gives us resiliency in case of emergency or power blackouts. We are proud to lead Wisconsin as the first government fleet in the state to operate a solar charging station. We hope others will join us in this and our many efforts to electrify transportation and switch to renewable energy.”

The City of Madison has a stated mission towards sustainability with a goal to achieve 100% carbon neutral operations by 2030. Deployment of the EV ARC™ solar-powered charging station is a visible commitment to the greening of the City. The City of Madison is currently operating over 30 electric vehicles of different types, with many more on the way. In 2020 the City is planning to receive its first electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks and busses. Madison is also investing heavily in additional solar infrastructure for facilities in addition to EV charging. The extensive City sustainability plans span transportation, natural systems, energy, planning, housing, health, education, culture and the workforce.

“Cities and states are setting assertive sustainability goals. Rapidly deployed EV charging infrastructure is critical to helping them achieve these goals,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. “Leaders like Mayor Rhodes-Conway of Madison are deploying EV ARC off-grid charging infrastructure to make an immediate impact, improving the lives of their citizens and employees while providing energy security and protecting the environment.”

