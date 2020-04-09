New FTI Consulting Survey Finds Americans Are Paying Attention to Major Corporates Amid Pandemic, Looking for Leaders

Companies’ Treatment of Employees and Helping Those in Need Are Key Focus Areas

The Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting conducted a survey among a nationally representative sample of American adults between March 25-30. The survey was designed to understand a range of attitudes and behaviors related to personal finances, economic expectations, and the response from businesses and governments across the country.

Most notably, the report found Americans are closely watching how companies are managing and responding to COVID-19 implications:

83% are paying more attention than usual to “leaders/CEOs stepping up to help those in need,” (46% say they are paying “much more attention than usual”)

86% say they are paying more attention than usual to “how companies care for their employees’ safety and well-being,” (47% say they are paying “much more attention than usual”)

78% are paying more attention than usual to “how companies are paying or retaining their employees,” (40% say they are paying “much more attention than usual”)

82% are paying more attention than usual to “how companies treat their customers,” (45% say they are paying “much more attention than usual”)

71% are paying more attention than usual to “how and where companies source their products and supply chains,” (35% say they are paying “much more attention than usual”)

“The data from our survey clearly indicates that Americans are closely watching the actions of corporate leaders,” said Brent McGoldrick , a Senior Managing Director within the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “In this highly scrutinized environment, it is critical management teams demonstrate leadership and humanity, and most important, do right by their employees, customers and communities alike.”



The survey also finds that Americans have increased their activity on social media and are sharing both positive and negative stories of business leaders during this crisis. Specifically:

50% of social media users have “significantly increased” their social media activity

30% of social media users have “posted about a business/ leader going above and beyond”

8% of social media users have “posted about a business/ leader not doing the right thing”

These findings confirm Americans’ heightened attention to companies’ behavior during this crisis. With the opportunity for a simple post to crumble a company’s reputation, companies must proactively communicate the actions they are taking to protect employees, customers and partners. Brian Kennedy , Head of the Americas for the Strategic Communications segment, added, “Companies who are honest and transparent with stakeholders during this time will be rewarded.”

Among the survey’s other key findings:

Americans are very concerned about their personal health and their personal finances. 76% are concerned about their personal health (39% are very concerned). 75% are concerned about their personal finances (42% are very concerned).

Some new behaviors are likely to last even after the immediate crisis passes. 65% say they are likely to cook at home more frequently (36% say they are very likely). 64% say they are likely to regularly deep clean their home (31% say they are very likely). 51% say they are likely to use telehealth services such as consulting doctors via video (20% say they are very likely).

For the most part, employees rate fairly highly the job their employers are doing communicating with them. 71% rate their employers “excellent or good” on showing “concern for your health and safety.” 67% rate their employers “excellent or good” on communications related to the “future of the company you work for.” 65% rate their employers “excellent or good” on communications related to “health benefits available to you.” The lowest ratings come on communications related to “potential furloughs or staff reductions.” On this front, 51% rate their employers “excellent or good,” while 37% rate their employers “fair or poor.”



Complete survey results can be found at fticommunications.com .

About the Surveys

FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment conducted three national online surveys across the United States among 1,209 American adults age 18 and older, 672 retail investors, and 519 community leaders. The surveys were conducted March 25-30, 2020.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

