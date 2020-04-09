Neuroscience Study Finds Consumers Engage Most with “Hopeful” & Encouraging Messaging about COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Scientific Inc . (OTC:BRSF) (“Brain Scientific” or “Company”), a medical device and technology company offering products and solutions related to the brain including neurology, AI and machine learning, today announced that the Company’s longstanding partner, Marketing Brainology , has researched how brains are reacting to COVID-19 messaging.



Over the past three weeks, Marketing Brainology, a neuromarketing firm using neuroscience approaches to understand consumer behavior, invited consumers into their neurolab to measure the impact of a variety of content related to COVID-19, including PSAs by the Ad Council and CDC, a cross-section of news stories, and even recent COVID-19 video montages.

The study used the Company’s NeuroCap , a disposable EEG cap to measure brain activity, and eye-tracking software. Subjects were presented with multiple media impressions and Marketing Brainology analyzed their responsive biomarkers. The results identified the most effective messaging for engaging with an audience during a crisis.

“Using neuroscience to measure how our brains are responding to COVID-19 messaging is unique and timely,” stated Michelle Adams, PhD, President of Marketing Brainology. “This research will provide actionable insights and recommendations for companies, brands, industry organizations, and public health agencies as they create optimized messaging in the future. For our research, we used Brain Scientific’s disposable EEG cap NeuroCap to avoid spreading COVID-19 through cross-contamination.”

Experts recommend limiting the amount of COVID-19 information watched every day, in order to maintain good mental health during this crisis.

According to the research, consumers engaged most with hopeful and encouraging messaging about COVID-19.

An overview of the results from the study will be included in Marketing Brainology’s soon to be released white paper.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49VmADADDN0&feature=youtu.be

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a commercial stage healthcare company with two FDA-cleared products, providing next-gen solutions to the neurology market. The Company’s smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about our corporate strategy, devices or for investor relations please visit www.brainscientific.com or email us at info@memorymd.com .

About Marketing Brainology

Marketing Brainology is a leading neuromarketing consulting firm, woman-owned and operated located in Plano, TX. It is currently conducting a study focused on reaction to the Covid-19 crisis; helping both public health agencies and private companies better connect to consumers. It is collecting empirical and quantitative data to understand the art and science of the brain’s reaction to stress in a crisis situation. To learn more contact www.marketingbrainology.com or email us at madams@marketingbrainology.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

