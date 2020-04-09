Senet Named One of the Top 10 Coolest IoT Companies On CRN’s 2020 Internet of Things 50 List

Company Celebrates 2nd Year on IoT List as it Establishes Leadership Position Enabling Advanced Metering Infrastructure Across the United States

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the organization as one of the “10 Coolest IoT Connectivity Companies,” on its 2020 Internet of Things (IoT) 50 list. This recognition continues the momentum established last year as Senet was named one of the Top 15 within CRN’s 2019 Internet of Things 50.



CRN’s annual list acknowledges vendors on the cutting edge of technology that are pushing the limits of what is possible through innovative IoT offerings. Organizations are recognized for elevating business in exciting ways and for utilizing IoT to increase and improve productivity and growth on every level.

In addition to growing business through a strong channel program and partner ecosystem, Senet has been recognized by CRN for its partnerships in the water metering market and its progress in deploying LoRaWAN networks for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solutions across the United States. These densely deployed, public networks remove the burden of utilities having to deploy and maintain a private or proprietary network infrastructure themselves, and are available to support a variety of other IoT applications as utilities and municipalities evolve their service delivery and Smart City strategies.

“We are proud to have CRN recognize Senet for two consecutive years and highlight our momentum in driving the worldwide adoption of LoRaWAN as the open standard for secure, carrier-grade Low Power Wide Area connectivity for IoT solutions,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “Senet is committed to supporting a robust partner ecosystem and channel strategy to help ensure IoT realizes its full potential of delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements.”

Senet works with hundreds of businesses to revolutionize their products and operations by delivering standardized low-cost network connectivity exactly where it’s needed, when it’s needed at the right cost. The company operates the largest carrier-grade public LoRaWAN network in North America and provides coverage and connectivity readiness in over 80 countries through its Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™) .

“The 2020 CRN IoT 50 list is comprised of top-tier businesses contributing ground-breaking solutions that link an array of objects and devices with advanced infrastructures, capabilities, and data analytics to nurture a new way of connecting,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN is delighted to recognize these vendors for their dedication to the future of technology and their constant hard work in cultivating innovation through state-of-the-art hardware, software, and security options.”

The 2020 CRN IoT 50 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and is available online at CRN.com/IoT50 .

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across North America, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com .

