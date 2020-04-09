Coronavirus – Uganda: Nile Breweries Limited donates 30 tonnes of maize flour that will feed at least 4,000 families during lock down
Nile Breweries Limited donates 30 tonnes of maize flour that will feed at least 4,000 families in Buikwe, Mbarara and Kampala. This donation will go a long way in supporting Government of Uganda interventions in feeding communities affected by the lock down.
#STAYSAFEUGDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.