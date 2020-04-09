Analyst Assessment, Coagulation Testing Market, 2019-2026 | Regional Insights and Top Industry Players

According to Research Dive, Analyst Overview on Coagulation Testing Market, Global market forecast will be $3,566.0 million by 2026 and Europe coagulation testing market is expected to register a revenue of $1,094.8 million by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coagulation testing market forecast will be $3,566.0 million by 2026, increasing from $2,241.4 million in 2018 at a healthy CAGR of 5.9%. Europe coagulation testing market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.2% by registering a revenue of $1,094.8 million by 2026. Asia-Pacific coagulation testing market shall generate a revenue of $848.7 million by 2026. Growing chronic blood disease cases will significantly boost the coagulation testing market in the projected period.

Coagulation Testing Market Regional Insights 2026:

The market is segmented into regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe's market share in coagulation research is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% by producing $1.094.8 million in revenue by 2026. Market size research for Asia-Pacific coagulation would produce revenue of $848.7 million by 2026.

Top 10 Industry Players:

Market players that check coagulation focus more on merger & acquisition and advanced product development. These are the regular approaches that the developed institutions have adopted. For starters, to focus more on market leader competition research, the study discusses the five-force model of the porter. Significant market leaders for coagulation research include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Helena Laboratories Corporation. Micropoint Biosciences Medtronic F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION. Abbott. Sysmex Corporation BD. Danaher.

